Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $437.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.80. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

