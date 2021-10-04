Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Rises By 68.2%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

RNDV stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

