SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Down 55.4% in September

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SciPlay by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SciPlay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

