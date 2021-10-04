Short Interest in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Increases By 101.8%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the August 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 117,004 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

