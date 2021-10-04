SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

