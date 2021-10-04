AGF Investments LLC Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.