154,263 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 154,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.