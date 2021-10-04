1,964 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2,294.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 114,510 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $658,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

