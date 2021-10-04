Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $260.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.14 and its 200-day moving average is $217.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $5,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,329 shares of company stock valued at $93,764,311. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

