Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,081 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $168.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average of $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

