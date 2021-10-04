3,738 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,500,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

NDAQ opened at $193.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.