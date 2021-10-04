AGF Investments LLC Sells 6,234 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 91.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 37,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 30.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,308 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.90 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

