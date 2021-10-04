AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 51.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

