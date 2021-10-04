AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,615,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $225.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

