Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Price Target at €12.60

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.60 ($14.82).

Several analysts have commented on ORA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.28 ($10.92) on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.96.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

