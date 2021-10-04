Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $184.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Sun Communities by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 553,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,917,000 after buying an additional 127,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

