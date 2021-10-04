Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price at $98.67

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

