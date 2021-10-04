Shelton Capital Management Purchases 2,800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $342.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $215.02 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

