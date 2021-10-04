Intrua Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

