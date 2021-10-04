HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $290.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,609,422 coins and its circulating supply is 263,474,272 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

