Generac’s (GNRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $505.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $404.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

