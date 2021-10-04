Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ES. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.