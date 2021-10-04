Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ES. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.
In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
