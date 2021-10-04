DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $4,541.92 or 0.09493797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $175.30 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

