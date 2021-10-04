Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0110

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $201,697.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 42.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.44 or 0.00243381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00121200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00157158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

