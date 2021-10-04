EnterCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,437.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $78,827.74 and $39,437.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.12 or 0.08969562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00309125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

