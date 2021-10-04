Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY opened at $32.90 on Monday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

