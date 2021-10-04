Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY opened at $32.90 on Monday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.