ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $601,605.25 and $60,956.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

