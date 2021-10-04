Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $70.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 152.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

