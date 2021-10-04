Oikos (OKS) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $3,733.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00102242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00140890 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,741.64 or 0.99792557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.97 or 0.07039942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 192,065,849 coins and its circulating supply is 181,931,139 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars.

