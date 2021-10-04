Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $174.74 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average is $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.