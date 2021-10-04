Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $97,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 432,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.