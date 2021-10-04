Shelton Capital Management Sells 23,133 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

HD opened at $329.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

