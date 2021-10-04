Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRBO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NRBO stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.68. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

