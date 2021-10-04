Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,973,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $89,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.