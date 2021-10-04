Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $127.75 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

