National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $54.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

