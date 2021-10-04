Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $114,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.95 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

