Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Position Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,239 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $146,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

SHC opened at $26.27 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.