Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 61 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Square were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $239.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

