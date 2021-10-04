Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Autoliv stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

