Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 386.90 ($5.05) on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £79.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 391.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.92.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.