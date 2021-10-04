Wade G W & Inc. Invests $234,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

TSM stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $80.61 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $578.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

