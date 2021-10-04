Kepos Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 97,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 205,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.64.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $213.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.66. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

