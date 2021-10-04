Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after buying an additional 298,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after buying an additional 100,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.23 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74.

