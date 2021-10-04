Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

Shares of TDOC opened at $126.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $124.57 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

