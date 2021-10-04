AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,314 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.