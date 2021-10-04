Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 560.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

