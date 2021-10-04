AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 117,372 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 599.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

EQC stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

