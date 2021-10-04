Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after buying an additional 305,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.