Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $221.68 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $218.18 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

